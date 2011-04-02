Decibully w/ Joe Crockett

After a four-year lapse between records brought on in part by a split from the record label Polyvinyl, the Milwaukee indie-rock septet Decibully released their third album, 2009's World Travels Fast , on band members Andy Menchal and Nick Sanborn's own Listening Party label on vinyl and as a pay-what-you-like-download. It's the best album yet from the group, a collection of spectral, widescreen folk songs charged by cascades of huge, crashing guitars. The band is finishing its follow-up for a near-future release, though tonight's show could be the band's last for a while since guitarist Ryan Weber is beginning a stint in the Peace Corps this spring.