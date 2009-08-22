Decibully w/ Smith Westerns and The Celebrated Workingman

Milwaukee’s saturnine indie-rockers Decibully took years to craft a follow-up to 2005’s Sing Out America , only to learn their one-time label, Polyvinyl, had no interest in releasing it. It could be quite a while until the band finds a distributor for their new World Travels Fast , a sonically amorphous collection of trans-global Americana, but in the meantime the band is streaming the record online, testifying however unintentionally to the album’s themes of instant communication. Tonight the group tops a 10 p.m. bill at the Cactus Club, one of several simultaneous shows taking place as part of WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp festival. Call Me Lightning will play a show at the same time across the street at Club Garibaldi.