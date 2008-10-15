Lead by singer Satomi Matsuzaki’s disarmingly sweet schoolgirl voice, Deerhoof have cranked out some of the most skewed, noisy art-rock of the past decade. Through they began to mellow on a string of poppier, more accessible albums that began with 2003’s Apple O’, earning in the process to successively bigger audiences, they returned to their raw and proggy roots for their latest album, Offend Maggie. Flanked by new guitarist Ed Rodriguez, the group recorded the heaviest, most serious album of their career. Tonight they play an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom with openers AU and Experimental Dental School.