Deerhunter w/ Dan Deacon and No Age

It’s one thing for several songwriters to grab their acoustic guitars and play a couple collaborative shows, but Deerhunter, Dan Deacon and No Age’s ambitious “round robin” tour provides far greater logistical challenges: Three blog favorites from three cities (Atlanta, Baltimore and Los Angeles) spanning three genres (noise-pop, experimental electronic and punk), all set up on stage at once, tag-teaming songs. Toss in a volatile personality or two and you have a recipe for a tour so hectic it should be trailed by a documentary crew. The potential for greatnessor memorable disasteris too big to pass up, especially given that tickets are just $10.