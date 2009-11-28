Def Harmonic, Kid Millions, Kid Cut Up & DJ Deadbeat

At the middle of the decade, Def Harmonic’s abstract, funky acid-rap was some of the most exciting music coming out of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene, but the group dissolved before it had a chance to make much of an impression outside of the city, with MC Lunaversol 9, live DJ Epicenter and MC/producer J. Todd all focusing on other projects. The group is back in action, though, picking up where they left off, playing out with a host of like-minded local peers. Opening rapper Kid Millions this fall released a breezy, confident new album, Recession Proof Rap , aided by strong local radio support for its lead single, “Victim to the Beat.”