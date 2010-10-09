Def Harmonic w/ The Fatty Acids and Cyborg Fortress

Years before Kanye West was sampling Tears for Fears and Kid Cudi and Drake were recording rapless rap songs, Milwaukee’s Def Harmonic was weaving spaced-out, wildly experimental hip-hop records from electronic music and synthesized ’80s pop and R&B. Rappers J Todd and Lunaversol 9 reunited Def Harmonic in 2009 after several years spent working on outside projects, and tonight they mark the release of their new album, Figs , a typically odd, funky record containing some of the duo’s most confessional songs yet. Def Harmonic’s album won’t be the only one on sale at this show. The group’s label, Listening Party, will set up a market space at the show for other local record labels, including Uni-Fi, Dusty Medical and Wolf Interval, to sell their recent releases.