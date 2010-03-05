Def Harmonic w/ Lookbook

Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly, Def Harmonic, the avant hip-hop/space-funk trio that reunited late last year after a long hiatus. Def Harmonic will make their label debut this June with a still-untitled album, but first they share tonight’s bill with Listening Party peers Lookbook, a Twin Cities synth-pop duo that mines the same Pretenders-by-way-of-keyboards territory as recent Yeah Yeah Yeahs albums, a comparison hit home by singer Maggie Morrison’s earnest yelps and chirps. Tonight Lookbook celebrates the release of its Listening Party debut, Wild at Heart , which is available through the label on vinyl and via pay-what-you-like download.