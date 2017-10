Years before Kanye West was sampling Tears for Fears or Kid Cudi was recording tripped-out, psychedelic rap, Milwaukee's Def Harmonic was weaving spaced-out, wildly experimental hip-hop records from electronic music and synthesized '80s pop and R&B. After several years spent working on outside projects, rappers J Todd and Lunaversol 9 reunited Def Harmonic in 2009, and last year the two released Figs , a typically odd, funky record containing some of the duo's most confessional songs yet.