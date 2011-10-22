Def Jam 25: Insider Stories of Hip-Hop's Golden Age

Having propelled the likes of LL Cool J and Run-DMC to fast fame, Bill Adler and Cey Adams of Def Jam Recordings are being celebrated in a collection of photographs and video from their heyday in the mid-'80s. The Harley-Davidson Museum will offer Adler and Dan Charnas' book, Def Jam 25: The First 25 Years of the Last Great Record Label , available for purchase and signing. Additionally, there will be a period for audience questions, which is a great way to get to know the author as well as satisfy any burning curiosity over hip-hop-related queries.