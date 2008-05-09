Sorry fans of the ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the touring production of Defending the Caveman isn’t about those particular, Geico-promoting early humans, but rather about Mars/Venus observations on the differences between men and women. Like the ABC sitcom, though, the material isn’t particularly fresh (many of its observations have already been beaten to death by marital comedies like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Til Death”), but married couples should be able to get a couple of good laughs out of the show’s good-natured examination of gender relationships nonetheless. Defending the Caveman stops at the Marcus Center this weekend, with a performance tonight at 7:30 p.m.