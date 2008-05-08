Sorry fans of the ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the one-man show Defending the Caveman isn’t about those particular, Geico-promoting early humans, but rather about Mars/Venus observations on the differences between men and women. Like the ABC sitcom, though, the material isn’t particularly fresh (many of its observations have already been beaten to death by marital comedies like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Til Death”), but couples should be able to get at least a few good laughs out of the show’s good-natured examination of gender relationships nonetheless. Defending the Cavemanstops at the Marcus Center for three nights, beginning tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance.