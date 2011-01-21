Deflection w/ Mathew Haeffel

It’s not as groundbreaking as Radiohead’s pay-what-you-like distribution model, or as technologically cutting-edge as the innumerable albums posted for free streaming and download online, but Mathew Haeffel has settled on an agreeable, down-to-earth way of distributing his debut album, Rhythm Ethics : Just ask him and he’ll give you a copy for free. The Milwaukee-born folk-pop songwriter’s sound mirrors that of John Mayer and Jason Mraz, right down to the gentle crooning and acoustic guitar. Tonight Haeffel warms the stage for Deflection, a Milwaukee quartet that divides its set between hard-edged alternative rock and Coldplay-styled ballads. The $10 cover to this show includes a copy of Deflection’s new CD.