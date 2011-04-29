Deftones w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan and Funeral Party

A metal band with a reputation for incorporating unlikely influences—including '80s modern rock like The Cure and Depeche Mode, and more recently arena-sized alt-rock a la the Smashing Pumpkins—the Deftones rose to popularity in the shadow of nu-metal bands like Korn, but came into their own through constant experimentation. Never underestimating their audience, they were one of the few popular, turn-of-the-century metal groups not afraid to turn the volume down. The band's latest is 2010's Diamond Eyes , a more hopeful, uplifting album inspired by bassist Chi Cheng's near-fatal 2008 car crash.