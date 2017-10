A metal band with a reputation for incorporating unlikely influencesincluding '80s modern rock like The Smiths and Depeche Mode, and more recently arena-sized alt-rock à la the Smashing PumpkinThe Deftones rose to popularity in the shadow of nu-metal bands like Korn, but came into their own through constant experimentation. Never underestimating their audience, they were one of the few popular, turn-of-the-century metal groups that wasn't afraid to turn the volume down.