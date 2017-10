Even by the anything-goes standard of modern world music, Delhi 2 Dublin's fusion of world sounds is particularly wild. The Canadian sextet electrifies traditional Celtic and Indian Bhangra music with turntables and electronic sitars, rock guitars, dub rhythms and manic club beats. One of the best-received acts at last year's Global Union festival in Humboldt Park, the group returns to Milwaukee tonight for this show at Club Garibaldi.