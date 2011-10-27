Even by the anything-goes standard of modern world music, Delhi 2 Dublin's fusion of world sounds is pretty eccentric. The Canadian sextet electrifies traditional Celtic and Indian bhangra music with turntables and electronic sitars, rock guitars, dub rhythms and manic club beats. The group made its Milwaukee debut at the 2010 Global Union festival and has since returned to play a packed Club Garibaldi. Tonight they'll bring their dance party to Turner Hall Ballroom for an event that includes a bhangra dance performance from the Aarabhi School of Dance, finger food from Mayura Indian Restaurant and a DJ set from Radio Milwaukee's Marcus Doucette.