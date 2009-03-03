Director John Boorman’s 1972 epic Deliverance starts with an all-male canoeing trip down a river soon to be flooded, but turns into a battle between city and country when one camper shoots a hillbilly with an arrow to stop his friend from being raped, forcing the men to flee into the forest. For her conceptual 2008 remake Deliver , Jennifer Montgomery stays true to the plot but replaces the male leads with women, substituting the original’s themes of masculinity and homophobia for a less-sensational examination of sexual violence, birth and nature. The film screens for free tonight, with director Montgomery in attendance.