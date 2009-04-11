The Up & Under Pub is The Delta Routine’s self-described “home base.” During one of their frequent stops at its open mic night, the raw rock group even met musician Evan Paydon, who eventually took the place of their bassist who was injured in a car accident. The band won a battle of the bands there as well, the prize being a gig at Summerfest last year. So, it’s safe to say they’ll be comfortable at the Brady Street watering hole tonight, where they’ll be playing licks off 2008’s Donna along with unreleased songs that’ll be on their new disc, which should be out sometime this year.