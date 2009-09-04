The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band members act like rockers from the '70s as well, with a lifestyle that involves only three things: music, women and beer. Tonight the group plays at their unofficial home base, the Up & Under Pub, the Brady Street watering hole where they gig regularly. Expect them to play licks off their 2008 album, Donna .