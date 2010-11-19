Delta Spirit w/ Darker My Love and The Fling

A whiff of the sinister runs through Delta Spirit’s revival-spiked indie-rock on the California group’s latest full-length, History From Below , with songs like “9/11,” “Salt in the Wound” and “Devil Knows You’re Dead” touching on darker subjects than tunes from similarly hand-clap-heavy acts like Cold War Kids ever would. The record makes great use of the angry, bluesy tones in singer Matthew Vasquez’s earthy voice. That album was released just this summer, but this week the group followed it up with a new EP, Waits Room . Openers Darker My Love condensed a whole lot of psychedelia into a little over a half-hour on their latest album, Alive As You Are .