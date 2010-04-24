Known for his large drawing pad and use of instruments and satiric wordplay, Demetri Martin has emerged as one of Comedy Central’s house comedians, having contributed to “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” and released three stand-up albums through the station’s label before starring in a program of his own, “Important Things With Demetri Martin,” a loosely themed half-hour of stand-up, prop and sketch comedy. “I wonder if there were any Goths in Gothic times,” Martin ponders in a typical joke, with a delivery that suggests a youthful, less depressive Steven Wright.