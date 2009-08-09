Demi Lovato w/ Jordan Pruitt

More or less a Jonas Sister, Demi Lovato co-wrote her album with the The Jonas Brothers, appeared in their movies Camp Rock and Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience and signed a contract on the same Disney letter-head. Then why does she sound so much better? She certainly plays the same family-friendly, bubblegum power pop, targeted to the same tween market. But, perhaps as a result of her slightly punkier packaging, Lovato makes it all sound so much more effortless. Lovato is touring behind her second album, Here We Go Again , which she just released this July.

Also appearing with Lovato will be Jordan Pruitt. One year Lovato’s senior (and as such, the only one on this bill who could legally vote), Pruitt is the more conventional pop star, her voice sturdily augmented by glamorous production, and middle-school dance beats. She is a born soundtrack artist, aptly turning Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” into a song about Air Bud’s puppies and fashioning a hit out of “Jump to the Rhythm,” a song built around the musical score of the made-for-Disney-Channel movie Jump In!

The pair forms a Mickey Mouse-approved, clean-as-a-whistle ticket just itching to be some 11-year-old girl’s first date.