Denis Leary w/ Adam Ferrara and Lenny Clarke

While many of the stand-up comedians who rose to fame during the ’80s have faded into obscurity, Denis Leary has proved himself remarkably versatile. He parlayed his acerbic observational comedy into MTV stardom in the ’90s, then enjoyed a robust film career (most memorably appearing in The Sandlot and The Ref ) before starring as a troubled firefighter in the FX comedy-drama “Rescue Me.” That show, which launches its sixth season this month, pairs Leary on screen with fellow stand-ups Adam Ferrara and Lenny Clarke, who join him tonight as part of the second “Rescue Me Comedy Tour.”