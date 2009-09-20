Denison Witmer w/ Brooke Wagoner and Mark Waldoch

Though he’s not the only indie-folk singer with an affinity for cutesy, crocheted images and lullaby-esque tunes, more so than his peers Philadelphia’s Denison Witmer begs for a Freudian analysis. What is it that so draws adult songwriters to childlike aesthetics? The songs on Witmer’s latest album in particular, Carry The Weight , so closely replicate the patterns of nursery rhymes that it’s easy to imagine them being recorded between naps and milk breaks, as the singer clings to a security blanket and dreams of being back in the womb.