As a founding member of Styx, Dennis DeYoung used his showy synth-keyboard style and commanding lead vocals to distinguish the group's progressive rock during its 1970s and early-'80s heyday. Creative differences began to divide the band after 1981's theatrical concept album, Paradise Theater , and 1983's "Mr. Roboto"-yielding concept album, Kilroy Was Here , leading to a five-year hiatus starting in 1984 that began DeYoung's solo career. DeYoung split from Styx permanently in 1999, but he continues to tour behind the band's songbook. At tonight's acoustic concert he will perform many of the band's hits on a grand piano.