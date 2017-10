Readers of his long-running column in Wisconsin Golfer magazine know that Dennis McCann is an ardent golf aficionado. McCann writes jocular but insightful exposes on the state’s courses and golfers for the column, and he’s collected the best of the batch in his new book, Rough Stuff. He’ll speak about the collection tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Shorewood Schwartz Bookshop location.