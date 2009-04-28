Surveillance videotapes film some of the most mundane actions caught on film. They capture people doing their regular routine. These tapes only make the news or documentaries when they capture something out of the ordinary, a bank robbery, for instance, or a bus assault, but Michael Klier’s 1984 film Der Riese (The Giant) breaks with that tradition, showing rarely seen footage of people going about their normal lives, as viewed from security cameras. By adding a score to these tapes, he turns the mundane into something tense and riveting.