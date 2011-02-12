An electronic assault of the senses, Designer Drugs’ addictively modern and rave-savvy music personifies the duo’s illicit moniker. Comprised of DJs Michael Vincent Patrick and Theodore Paul Nelson, Designer Drugs forges a vindictive mix of dark synth-pop bangers that exemplify the sophisticated side of the house music scene while retaining all the fury of a raging underground night club. Gothic overtones and Euro-style remixes dominate their arrangements, which can be found on their covers of tracks like The Veronicas’ “Untouched” or Annie’s “Anthonio,” which transform gentle pop selections into hard-hitting bass blowouts.