Your mail carrier may be taking the day offtypicalbut the good folks at the Milwaukee Public Art Museum are heading to work as usual. They’ll open the museum’s doors today at 10 a.m. If you go, be sure to check out the new exhibit A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Designs of George Mann Niedecken. An associate of Frank Lloyd Wright, Niedecken created lavish, innovative buildings for Milwaukee’s wealthy elite in the early twentieth century.