Despite The Chaos w/ Today We Fly and Truth In Fiction

It took five years, but Despite the Chaos, a brooding, Linkin Park and Evanescence-styled alternative rock band, has finally finished its debut EP, Scatter the Ashes . Anybody curious about what took so long can find out by watching the DVD that comes with the EP, In Their Making , a behind-the-scenes documentary from director Tomah Mackie that details the band’s mostly universal struggles and their long-shot bid for greater stardom. Tickets to tonight’s release show include copies of both the EP and the DVD.