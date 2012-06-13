Destroyer w/ Sandro Perri

Dan Bejar's indie-rock project Destroyer has seen many different incarnations over the last 15 years, but its latest one might be its most interesting. For last year's <I>Kaputt</i>, Bejar abandoned rock 'n' roll guitars in favor of a soft, jazzy sound in the spirit of Roxy Music's <i>Avalon</i> and Steely Dan's <i>Aja</i>. It was a jarring transformation, but a frequently brilliant one. For this tour, Bejar has promised a setlist that includes plenty of old Destroyer chestnuts, many of them reworked in the style of <i>Kaputt</i>.