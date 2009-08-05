Like many outsider musicians, Daniel Johnston’s work has a childlike quality to it, but it’s also riff with darker themes that have intrigued performers for decadesartists as disparate at Pearl Jam, Bright Eyes and Okkervil River have all expressed their appreciation of him, and Kurt Cobain was infamously among his most fervent supporters. Tonight at 8 p.m., in advance of Johnston’s upcoming appearance at the venue, the Turner Hall Ballroom hosts a free screening of a 2005 film about the cult performer, The Devil And Daniel Johnston , which explores Johnston’s music and bipolar disorder, and culminates in a touching reunion with Johnston’s long-estranged collaborator, Laurie.