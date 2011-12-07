Rooted in metal, but with a voice that can tackle anything from opera to screamo, Canadian musician Devin Townsend is noted for his chameleon-like ability to shift from genre to genre. Versatile and vocally varied, Townsend has gone through many musical changes over the years, starting out as a lead vocalist for Steve Vai and shortly thereafter starting his extreme metal band Strapping Young Lad. Townsend's latest undertaking, aptly titled The Devin Townsend Project, is a quadrilogy of albums recorded after the musician gave up drugs and alcohol. Each album is its own universe, with an entirely different ambiance, message and even musical style, which is only fitting for an artist of Townsend's range.