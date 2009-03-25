While locked in prison, four inmates convicted of murder in an Alabaman jail try a meditation program to set their minds free. Using a Buddhist method in 2002, the men completed a routine requiring nine days of silence and reflection. However, the method took heat in the conservative South, as the jail’s chaplain was concerned about Buddhist conversion. The men continued the practice in secret since it had been declared forbidden, and named themselves the Dhamma Brothers. The 2007 documentary about this inmates, fittingly called The Dhamma Brothers , includes music by New Order, Sigur Ros and Low.