Based on a play and also paced like one, Dial M For Murder is perhaps the most talky of Alfred Hitchcock’s thrillers, a non-stop gabfest set almost entirely in one home. Hitchcock filmed it in 3D, making surprisingly scant use of the technology, save for one iconic scene where an attacked Grace Kelly reaches in defense for a pair of scissors, but what it lacks in thrills, it makes up for in witthe dialogue is some of the snappiest Hitchcock ever filmed. The Times Cinema screens this classic in 3D today at 1:30 and 7 p.m.