Diana Joseph’s I’m Sorry You Feel That Way: The Astonishing but True Story of a Daughter, Sister, Slut, Wife, Mother, and Friend to Man and Dog is a memoir in the David Sedaris/Sarah Vowell mold, painting the picture of Joseph’s life through a series of comedic essays and character sketches. When she was 12 years old, Joseph’s mechanic father gave her a less-than-tactful sex talk instructing her to avoid sex, advice that she ignored. The book details her relationships with ill-chosen men, including a marriage that yielded her a son when she was in her early 20s.