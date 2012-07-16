From original instrumental tracks like “Jimmie” to numerous sultry renditions of popular songs like Frank Sinatra's “Fly Me To The Moon” and Billy Joel's “Just The Way You Are,” jazz artist Diana Krall has been serenading listeners with her smoky alto vocals and smooth, flourishing piano work over the last 20 years. The 47-year-old's voice has matured for the better on her latest album, 2009's Brazil-inspired, bossa nova-doused <I>Quiet Nights</i>, which features melt-worthy covers of Frank Sinatra's “Where or When” and Billie Holiday's “You're My Thrill.” Krall performs tonight in advance of her next full-length <I>Glad Rag Doll</i>, which is due Sept. 25. The singer has teased it as one of her most lighthearted works.