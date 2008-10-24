Guitarist Dickey Betts took on increased prominence in the Allman brothers after the 1971 death of Duane Allman, and the relationship was mutually beneficialhe penned their biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man.” Purported drug problems took a toll on his relationship with the band, though, and by 2000 Betts had been booted from the Southern rock group. Seemingly undeterred, he’s carried on with his own band (now billed as Dickey Betts and Great Southern), giving Allman fans one more act to catch on the road. Betts plays the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m.