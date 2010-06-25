Ever since his 2003 breakthrough hit "What Was I Thinkin'," Dierks Bentley has become one of mainstream country's most consistent artists, with a string of Top 10 singles on the country music charts, including seven No. 1 hits. Bentley’s studio albums with Capitol Records Nashville, even a greatest hits package in 2008, reveal a pretty consistent theme within Bentley’s work: the duality of his country-boy nature. Bentley’s 2010 “Up on the Ridge” tour coincides with the June release of his latest Capitol Nashville studio album, a project that the county star says is steeped in the bluegrass and roots music that made him become a country singer in the first place.