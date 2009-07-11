Arguably no one has been a more recognizable figure in the American drum and bass scene in the last 15 years than Dieselboy, who’s found tremendous commercial success since he first introduced himself with his now-legendary 1994 mixtape, The Future Sound of Hardcore . Validated by the British in 2004 when he became the first American to be voted into the U.K.-based Drum & Bass Arena Top 10 DJs Poll, and again in 2007 when he shared the decks with genre legend Goldie, Dieselboy continues to pioneer the drum and bass movement by showcasing new talent from his HUMAN Imprint label, along with a steady stream of his own new material and remixes.