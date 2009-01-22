The convoluted landscape of the human psyche can be a real challenge to bring to the stage, but Milwaukee playwright Marie Kohler does an admirable job of conveying the complexities of the mind in her new drama The Dig. Renaissance Theaterworks' production of The Dig, which continues tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance in the Broadway Theater Center, stars Catherine Lynn Davis as Mattie, a woman who is contacted about legal issues around a decades' old archaeological dig involving her older brother Jamie, who during the dig developed schizophrenia.