Renaissance Theaterworks’ latest offering, The Dig tells the story of Mattie and her brother Jamie, a brilliant archaeologist who succumbed to schizophrenia while on a dig in 1968. Years later, an inquiry into an ancient Phoenician pot draws Jamie back into the spotlight. Mattie is protective of her brother and his tenuous mental stability as she explores the story behind Jamie's illness in this promising drama from Marie Kohler, the playwright of the critically acclaimed Boswell's Dreams. The show opens tonight with an 8 p.m. performance.