The Dillinger Four w/ Japanther, The Brokedowns and Holy Shit

After a six-year wait between albums, pop-punk veterans Dillinger Four released Civil War on Fat Wreck Chords last October. While staying true to form with catchy hooks and power-pop melodies, Dillinger Four shows signs of adulthood by injecting more mature political and social commentary into their lyrics. While the focus of their subject matter may have developed since their early days with Hopeless Records, the Minneapolis quartet certainly hasn’t compromised the amount of “Heys” and “Whoas” that build their melodic sound, or toned down on the silly song titlesnew additions to their songbook include “Parishiltonisametaphor” and “Americaspremierfaithbasedinitiative.”