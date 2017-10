One of Norway’s more prominent black metal bands, the child-frightening, goat-sacrificing group Dimmu Borgir brings their evilness to the Rave for a 7:30 p.m. show tonight. The band’s latest album, In Sorte Diaboli, is among their most symphonic yet. It’s also a concept album, following a wayward priest whose spiritual crisis leads him to become the next Antichrist.