Dinosaur Feathers w/ Faux Fir and The Fatty Acids

Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Dinosaur Feathers invites instant comparisons to Animal Collective, if only because both acts marry the same influences: Beach Boys-styled harmonies and sunny, tribal rhythms. Where Animal Collective stretches these sounds to esoteric extremes, though, Dinosaur Feathers keeps its compositions as tight and poppy as Vampire Weekend singles, making the trio’s plucky new record, Fantasy Memorial , the perfect escape for people who fantasize about sipping piña coladas on tropical beaches over dropping acid under decrepit city bypasses.