Dinosaur Feathers w/ Lonnie Walker, The Fatty Acids

Recalling the summer harmonies of The Beach Boys, the polyrhythmic diversions of Vampire Weekend and the experimental wanderings of Animal Collective, Dinosaur Feathers’ plucky debut album, Fantasy Memorial , won the Brooklyn trio praise from The New York Times and Paste Magazine. Touring behind the album this spring, the band charmed a crowd at Club Garibaldi with a smiley, chipper show. They return tonight for a bill that pairs them with North Carolina Americana singer Lonnie Walker and sarcastic Riverwest indie-rockers The Fatty Acids.