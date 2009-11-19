This decade has seen the reunions of plenty of great underground-rock bandsfrom The Pixies and My Bloody Valentine to Pavement and The Jesus Lizardbut none of these reunions have been less probable than that of Dinosaur Jr.’s original lineup of J Mascis, Lou Barlow and drummer Murph. On Dinosaur Jr.’s 2007 comeback album Beyond , they made up for lost time, quickly bridging the gap between their edgy ’80s albums and the cleaner, sprawling ’90s albums made without Barlow. This year’s Farm is even better, a beast of a record with a bigger sound, bigger hooks and bigger guitar solos. It ranks among the band’s finest, which is high praise indeed. All reunions should be as fruitful as this one.