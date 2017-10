Making particularly good use of IMAX technologyand wisely appealing to kids’ interest in all things large and roaringDinosaurs Alive! is a 35-minute documentary that mixes footage of paleontologists unearthing fossils and then state-of-the-art, computer-animated depictions of what these dinosaurs might have looked like. It screens today at the Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.