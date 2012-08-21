Dinosaurs were built to last, and had it not been for one very unlikely, very inconvenient comet, those massive beasts might still have their run of the planet. The IMAX documentary <i>Dinosaurs: Giants of Patagonia</i> follows Argentinian paleontologist Rodolfo Coria has he visits the sites of crucial Patagonian discoveries, and charts the evolution of some of the largest creatures ever to walk the Earth before explaining the comet that finished these giants off for good.