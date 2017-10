Though she’s best known to some younger audiences as the spokewoman for the Psychic Friends Network, Dionne Warwick’s amassed dozens of jazz, pop and R&B hits over her 50 decade career, including now-standards like “Walk on By” and “Don’t Make Me Over.” Her latest album is a collection of duets, 2006’s My Friends & Me , but just before that she released a 2004 Christmas album, My Favorite Time of the Year , so it’s very possible that she’ll sing some holiday tunes tonight.